Two people stabbed overnight at an Ocean Drive condo in South Beach, police say

One man remains in the hospital after a double stabbing in South Beach during Sunday’s first hours, Miami Beach police say.

Police say the attack happened at 2:09 a.m. at the 918 Ocean Drive condominium, which takes its name from its address. During South Beach’s heyday, it went from a senior citizen-dominated apartment building to a part of the Fat Tuesday restaurant chain.

A woman, with an injury on her arm, has been released from Jackson Memorial Hospital. A man, who had been stabbed several times police say, is still at Jackson.

“Detectives have made significant progress in identifying a potential subject and are following several leads,” Miami Beach Police Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said.

