Two people stabbed, two in custody, after double-stabbing in Jamaica Plain, police say

Two people were rushed to the hospital for stab wounds and two people are in custody after an alleged double stabbing in Jaimaca Plain Saturday afternoon.

Police have not identified the victims or the suspects in custody, but say at least one of the victims walked into the District 13 police station at 4:58 p.m.

Police then established a crime scene on Woodside Avenue, partitioning off a vast portion of the street with yellow crime scene tape.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

