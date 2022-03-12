Two people stabbed in New York City's Museum of Modern Art

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two people were stabbed on Saturday inside the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in midtown Manhattan and were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a city police spokesperson said.

No official details on the late-afternoon incident were immediately available, and the police officer taking media queries by telephone told Reuters it remained uncertain whether any suspects had been identified or detained.

The New York Post reported that the two victims were women, and posted separate photographs showing each being moved on a gurney to a waiting ambulance outside the museum in a light snowfall. The Post said the stabbing triggered a chaotic scene that sent MoMA visitors running for the exits.

According to eyewitness accounts from numerous social media posts cited by the newspaper, police arriving on the scene ran straight to the museum's coat room. MoMA is famed for one of the world's largest and most influential collections of modern art.

