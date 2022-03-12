Two people stabbed in New York City's Museum of Modern Art

·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two people were stabbed on Saturday inside the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in midtown Manhattan and were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a city police spokesperson said.

No official details on the late-afternoon incident were immediately available, and the police officer taking media queries by telephone told Reuters it remained uncertain whether any suspects had been identified or detained.

The New York Post reported that the two victims were women, and posted separate photographs showing each being moved on a gurney to a waiting ambulance outside the museum in a light snowfall. The Post said the stabbing triggered a chaotic scene that sent MoMA visitors running for the exits.

According to eyewitness accounts from numerous social media posts cited by the newspaper, police arriving on the scene ran straight to the museum's coat room. MoMA is famed for one of the world's largest and most influential collections of modern art.

(Reporting by Andrew Kelly in New York; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • Museum of Modern Art Evacuated After Two Injured in Stabbing

    Mandel Ngan/AFP via GettyThe Museum of Modern Art in New York City was evacuated on Saturday after police said two people were injured during a stabbing. The New York City Police Department told The Daily Beast two people suffered non-life-threatening injures during the incident that occurred around 4 p.m. They have since been taken to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition. Scores of museum-goers were also forced to evacuate the midtown Manhattan museum onto the snowy, and polic

  • Man opens fire on Tempe police officer who stopped to investigate crash

    A man armed with a handgun opened fire on a Tempe police officer who stopped to investigate a possible two-car crash on Friday, authorities said.

  • Man arrested, charged on mass fentanyl overdose involving West Point cadets

    A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a mass fentanyl overdose incident involving five cadets from West Point, a prestigious military academy in

  • Virginia Woman On Trial In Mother, Sister’s Killings, Allegedly Staged Slayings As Murder-Suicide

    The trial is underway for a 39-year-old woman accused of gunning down her mother and sister at their luxury Virginia home and later staging their deaths as a murder-suicide nearly five years ago. Megan Hargan has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the 2017 deaths of her mother, Pamela Hargan and sister, Helen Hargan. Pamela and Helen Hargan were found shot to death on July 14, 2017 at their upscale residence in McLean, Virginia, according to police. Megan Hargan was arres

  • UN rights office says it has credible reports of Russian cluster bomb use in Ukraine

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The U.N. human rights office said on Friday it had received "credible reports" of several cases of Russian forces using cluster munitions in populated areas in Ukraine, adding that indiscriminate use of such weapons might amount to war crimes. The U.N. agency has dozens of monitors in the country and more are expected to arrive once a commission established by the Geneva-based Council to probe possible war crimes is operational. It has confirmed at least 549 civilian deaths in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, although says the real figure is likely higher.

  • Daytona Beach stabbings: Suspect arrested for stabbing, cutting throats of married couple, sheriff says

    Police officers have made an arrest in the brutal murders of a Daytona Beach couple.

  • AT&T eyes nearly $48 billion network investment in post-media company

    (Reuters) -AT&T Inc expects to invest about $48 billion through the end of 2023 to expand its fiber internet and 5G wireless services, the U.S. wireless carrier said on Friday, as it detailed the vision for the business after unwinding its media assets. After facing skepticism from shareholders over its expensive quest to become a media and entertainment company, AT&T is working to merge its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery Inc in a deal that is expected to close in the second quarter. "Now that the close of the WarnerMedia deal is approaching, we are near the starting line of a new era for AT&T," said AT&T Chief Executive John Stankey, in a press release ahead of a presentation to analysts on Friday.

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • Hailey Bieber returns home after doctors found small blood clot in her brain

    Hailey Bieber opened up about a health scare she had this week regarding "a very small blood clot to my brain," according to an Instagram story she posted on Sa

  • 'Transformative' investment: Worcester Art Museum begins work on $2.1M research library

    Worcester Art Museum's new research library is expected to be completed in early 2023. The $2.

  • YouTube Couple ‘Saucy and Honey’ Arrested After Attempting the "24 Hours in Target" Challenge

    We know YouTube is one way to get famous out here in this brave, new world, but what becomes questionable are the methods employed to rack up views on the platform. One young couple is in hot water after stretching the boundaries around just how far they were willing to go for fame when they decided to stay overnight at a Pennsylvania Target.

  • Man jumps turnstile, stabs 2 Museum of Modern Art employees

    Police say the suspect was a member of the museum and had just received a letter revoking his membership. They say he wanted to see a film and jumped turnstile to get past security.

  • Britain searches for helicopters, jets belonging to sanctioned Russians

    Britain is searching out the helicopters and jets belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs and has asked the Isle of Man to deregister Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich's personal helicopter, a transport ministry source said on Friday. Abramovich was among seven more oligarchs put under British sanctions on Thursday, meaning his assets, mainly property, private jets and helicopters will be frozen, with no financial transaction being able to take place in relation to them. The action also puts on ice Abramovich's plans to sell Premier League club Chelsea, effectively placing the current European champions under government control.

  • Electronic Road Sign in Maryland Hacked to Show Racial Slur

    We’ve all seen those electronic road signs on the highway every day that read, “Expect Delays,” or “Wear a Seatbelt,” or “Traffic Ahead.”

  • Bradenton man gets 20 years for shooting girlfriend flicking candy wrappers at him

    A Bradenton man and his girlfriend were driving home from lunch at Olive Garden on April 13, 2017, when she teased him by flicking candy wrappers at him when he pulled up to a red light.

  • ‘Mommy gives me owies.’ Woman accused of torturing 6-year-old, Washington cops say

    The child was found unresponsive after the woman’s boyfriend called the police, authorities said.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest to sue San Francisco

    The woman whose DNA from a sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime plans to sue the city, her attorney said Thursday. The woman has filed notice of a possible federal lawsuit because she feels betrayed by police officers who broke her trust and violated her rights, said her attorney, Adante Pointer. Pointer declined to identify his client.

  • NYC suspect who hit Asian man with hammer has 47 prior arrests, threatens killing spree when she is released

    An individual wanted for hitting an Asian man with a hammer on a Manhattan subway platform has been charged with hate crimes and ordered held on a $300,000 bail on Friday. Christian Jeffers, who reportedly identifies as a woman, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the attack, which occurred on the 7th Avenue and West 14th Street station on the 1/2/3 line in Chelsea on Tuesday night. Jeffers, 48, and the unidentified victim, 29, reportedly bumped into each other and got into an argument.

  • 'I'm sorry for what I did:' Clarksville man explains why he killed his wife, sentenced to life in prison

    Hamid Houbbadi discloses motive for 2018 stabbing death of wife, sentenced to life in prison

  • Police searching for man caught on cam kicking another unconscious

    Springdale Police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera repeatedly kicking another man on the ground until he fell unconscious. The assault happened on June 12, 2021 at around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a Springdale Super 8. Police said they were called for reports of a man knocked unconscious. Surveillance footage shows a man walking up to the victim in the parking lot and, "unprovoked and without warning" punching the victim in the head, knocking him to the ground. Once the victim was on the ground, police said the suspect kicked him several times in the head, knocking him unconscious. As the victim laid unconscious on the ground, the suspect kicked him in the head again, police said. Anyone with information on the assault or the suspect in this case should contact Detective Tuazon at 513.346.5760 or at rtuazon@springdale.org. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers at 513.352.3040.