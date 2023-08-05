Two people in a stolen car fled West Hartford police. A tire deflation device stopped them.

A Connecticut man and woman who were wanted on multiple arrest warrants were arrested in West Hartford Friday after they were spotted in a vehicle that was reportedly stolen at gunpoint in Hartford and then led police on a chase.

About 2:30 p.m. Friday, a West Hartford police officer spotted a vehicle near Trout Brook Drive and Park Road that had allegedly been carjacked in Hartford. The officer used a tire deflation device on the vehicle, but the driver still drove off, police said.

The vehicle made it as far as Arlington Street and Stone Street, where the driver and a passenger got out of the vehicle and ran from police, according to the West Hartford Police Department.

The driver and passenger were eventually both detained and police learned that they both had outstanding arrest warrants, police said.

The driver, 45-year-old Irving Adams, of Hartford, had several outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear in court stemming from charges of robbery, burglary, and violation of probation.

His passenger, 24-year-old Gabrielle Goulet, also had three outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear in court stemming from burglary and larceny cases, police said.

Adams is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree larceny, interfering with police, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, engaging police in a pursuit and failure to obey a control signal, police said.

He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, police said.

Goulet, of Tolland, is charged with two counts of interfering with police, conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of narcotics, police said. She was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West Hartford police through the WHPD tip line at 860-570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.