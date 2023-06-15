Two people suffer 'serious injuries' in Peoria shooting

PEORIA — Two people were shot on the 7500 block of North University Street on Wednesday evening, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a male shot at 5:53 p.m. They located an adult male with a gunshot wound at the scene and found a second male with a gunshot wound in the immediate area.

Both men were taken to the hospital with "serious injuries," according to police.

There is no suspect information, and the incident is under investigation.

