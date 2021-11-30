Two people taken to hospital with knife wounds following altercation in Groton

Nov. 30—GROTON — Town Police said a man and a woman were taken to the hospital with minor injuries on Monday after a third individual pulled out a knife during an altercation at the Ramada Inn.

Police said they learned during an investigation that the accused, Danny Vandergrift, 37, of 243 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford, and the male victim "became involved in a verbal argument which turned physical and during this physical altercation, Vandergrift pulled out a knife and also threatened both victims," according to a news release.

As the female victim tried to separate the two men, she received a laceration to the hand, and the male victim reportedly received a laceration to the ear, according to the report.

Police said all three individuals knew each other.

Vandergrift was charged with disorderly conduct, violation of conditions of release, two counts of second-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree threatening, and is being held on a $100,000 bond. If he does not make bond he will be arraigned in New London Superior Court on Tuesday.

Police said received an emergency call about the incident at 5:14 p.m. on Monday, and when they arrived at the hotel at at 156 Kings Highway, they treated the victims and took Vandergrift into custody.

Groton Ambulance, Electric Boat Fire Department, L&M Paramedics and the Sub Base Fire Department responded to the scene, according to the report. Groton Ambulance took the two victims to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.