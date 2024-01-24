Two people taken to hospital after shooting near Denver7

TechCrunch

Artisse, one of the many AI photo creation apps that let users generate photos of themselves using uploaded selfies combined with prompts, has raised $6.7 million in seed funding, following AI selfies' viral moment. Similar to others on the market, Artisse users upload photos of themselves to train its AI on their images, then use a text or image prompt to generate new photos of themselves across various settings, postures, and styles. Under the hood, Artisse is using its own propriety model, alongside best practices and elements from open source models and tools.