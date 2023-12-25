Two people wanted for MetroLink crimes

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and person of interest in connection with multiple armed robberies and attacks involving a firearm that happened at MetroLink locations. In each of the crimes, the sheriff’s department claims the description of the suspect has remained consistent, leading investigators to believe the suspect is the same individual. The first armed robbery happened on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. Deputies met with a victim who claimed a man on a westbound train approached him, displayed a handgun, and took personal items and money from him before departing the train.

