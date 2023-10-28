Two people were killed in an overnight shooting in Providence. Was it targeted?

PROVIDENCE – Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning while sitting in a parked pickup truck on Hathaway Street in South Elmwood, the police said.

The victims were a man and a woman in their late 20s or early 30s, Maj. David Lapatin said.

The shooting, which happened around 2 a.m., appeared to be targeted, he said. No suspects have been taken into custody.

The homicide took place a "few feet" from the Cranston city line a short distance north of the intersection of Park Avenue and Elmwood Avenue.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Two killed in early morning shooting near Providence-Cranston line