Two People Were Killed In A Series Of Robberies At 7-Eleven Stores On 7/11 Day

Two people were killed and several wounded in a series of armed robberies targeting 7-Eleven stores in Southern California early Monday.

At least six stores reported robberies, and so far, police believe the same suspect was responsible for several of them. It's unclear if one or multiple shooters were involved, and the investigations are ongoing — including if the date, which is the convenience store's National 7/11 Day, had any significance.

So far, investigators told BuzzFeed News they've connected the robberies in the cities of Brea, Riverside, and La Habra, and Santa Ana police also believe the same suspect targeted the 7-Eleven in their city, the Associated Press reported. Other robberies were also reported in Upland and Ontario. As of Monday evening, no one had been taken into custody.

The first robbery was reported just before 1 a.m. in Upland, and another took place early Monday in Ontario, CBS LA reported. No one was injured in those incidents.

At about 1:50 a.m., Riverside police responded to another robbery at the 7-Eleven on La Sierra Avenue.

The suspect entered the store with a gun, robbed the clerk, shot a customer, and then fled on foot, police told BuzzFeed News in an email. The gunshot victim is in "grave condition."

At 3:23 a.m., Santa Ana police officers responded to a shooting at the 7-Eleven on East 17th Street. A man was found dead in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the police department.

At 4:18 a.m., Brea police responded to a call at the 7-Eleven on Lambert Road, where a robbery also involved gunfire. One person was killed, and no other information about them was immediately released. Police have released a surveillance image of the man they described as a suspect.

"On behalf of the men and women of the Brea Police Department, we want to send our deepest condolences to the family of the victim who lost their life during today’s tragic incidents," a Facebook post from the Brea Police Department reads.

At 4:55 a.m., La Habra officers responded to a report of a robbery at a 7-Eleven on East Whittier Boulevard. Two people were shot and taken to a hospital for treatment.

In an email to BuzzFeed News, a 7-Eleven spokesperson wrote, “Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones. We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement.”

The company annually celebrates July 11, or 7/11, and this year was marking 95 years in business. Each year, the convenience store gives out free Slurpees to celebrate.