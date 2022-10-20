Two people were shot dead in a Broward parking lot. What police are saying so far

Two men were shot and killed in a Lauderhill parking lot, police said Thursday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a complex at 5821 Blueberry Ct. just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Lauderhill police said. When officers arrived, they found two men shot dead.

Based on interviews with witnesses, police believe at least one other person was involved in the shooting. That person drove away before officers arrived.

TV news video shows investigators combing the area for clues Thursday morning and trucks arriving to tow away cars. Police have not released the identity of the two men who died.

Police told Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami that a person with a gunshot wound went to HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac, but have not confirmed if the person was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact Lauderhill police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS). You can remain anonymous.

This article will be updated.