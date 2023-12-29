Two people were shot in the head Thursday in unrelated north Springfield incidents

Two people were shot in the head within an hour on Thursday night in unrelated incidents, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The names of the victims have not been released, but a 28-year-old woman was charged Friday in connection with one of the shootings.

Springfield police first responded to a call of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. at the 800 block of N. Concord Avenue, a response that included several police vehicles at the scene. A man was found with a gunshot to the head, police said, and is reportedly in critical condition. No other details were made available and no arrests have been made.

Roughly 30 minutes later, SPD responded to another shooting in north Springfield outside Casey's General Store at 2805 N. Kansas Expressway. Police found a woman, who was reportedly shot by someone she knew, with a gunshot wound to the head who was in serious but stable condition.

Police arrested Hannah L. Nordskog nearly two hours after the shooting on Highway 160 in Nixa for her alleged role in the Casey's shooting. She was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action and is booked in Greene County Jail.

Both shootings are under investigation.

What happened at Casey's?

Hannah Nordskog

Nordskog, 28, shares a child with the shooting victim's boyfriend, according to police, and got into a physical confrontation with the victim outside the gas station and convenience store.

Police said that the two women, who reportedly arrived in separate vehicles, engaged in a physical struggle before Nordskog pulled out a gun and shot the other woman in the head, then "calmly walked back to (her) BMW" and drove off.

According to an officer who reviewed the Casey's surveillance cameras, the alleged shooter initially approached the victim's vehicle and reached inside before the victim's door opened and was she was pulled outside.

"(An) item falls out of (victim's) possession and is kicked by Nordskog. Nordskog then grabs (victim) by the right arm and maintains a hold of their person," according to the police report. "(Victim) breaks the grasp of Nordskog and appears to be trying to retrieve the item kicked by Nordskog. As (victim) walks away from Nordskog, Nordskog brandishes a handgun and shoots at (victim's) head."

Police said they later located Nordskog and pulled her over in Nixa, where she allegedly had a 9 mm handgun in the car and several rounds.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: 2 people shot in the head Thursday in unrelated Springfield incidents