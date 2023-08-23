Two people were shot and a man is arrested, Lexington County deputies say

Two people were shot Tuesday night, and man has been arrested, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

First responders said one shooting victim was stabilized while the other victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to the sheriff’s department. Further information on their conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

At about 6:15 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call about a shooting on Gardners Terrace Road, the sheriff’s department said. That’s in the West Columbia area, near the junction of U.S. 321 and U.S. 176, as well as the South Carolina State Farmer’s Market.

About 30 minutes later, deputies detained two men on unrelated charges, according to the sheriff’s department. One of the men was also arrested in connection to the shooting.

Information about the man’s identity, the charges he’s facing, and if he’s being held at the Lexington County Detention Center was not available.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, but the sheriff’s department said it deputies believe it was “an isolated incident between people who knew each other.” Information about how the people were acquainted was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.