Two people who were shot in Miami Gardens found at a YouFit and the police station

A shooting in Miami Gardens on Sunday night left one man dead and put another in the hospital, police say.

According to Miami Gardens police, the first man was found at 9:22 p.m. in the 19400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, the address of a YouFit gym. He died after being taken to a hospital.

The second man was found at Miami Gardens Police Department headquarters, just over half a mile south of the YouFit, at 18611 NW 27th Ave., and was airlifted to a hospital.

Anyone with information on the double shooting should call Miami Gardens police at 305-474-6473 or contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).