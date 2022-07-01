Two people from Westmoreland County who fled to California after drug bust arrested in California

Two people who fled to California after a drug search in Westmoreland County have been arrested and extradited back to the state.

In August 2021, authorities confiscated nearly $200,000 worth of drugs from the residence of Jack B. Weinman and Marissa L. Tucibat.

Members of the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force, Pennsylvania district attorney’s office, Pennsylvania State Police and Westmoreland County detectives were all present during the search.

They executed their search on 1192 Water Street in Scottsdale. Authorities found around $9,600 worth of Xanax, $4,000 of liquid Methorphan and $185,950 worth of OxyContin in the house.

Authorities said that both people fled to California after the search. The two were arrested in early June on numerous charges and were brought back to Westmoreland County on June 30.

They are being held in the Westmoreland County jail.

“These arrests have significantly interrupted the supply of fentanyl being shipped to Westmoreland County from the state of California. We will not relent in this war against drugs impacting so many of our residents. I am thankful to all of the law enforcement agencies and officers who collaboratively and tireless worked this case over the course of many months to bring these arrests to fruition, no doubt saving countless lives,” said Nicole W. Ziccarelli, Westmoreland County district attorney.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert sends message to city on day of retirement 2 injured, 1 killed in shooting in Hazelwood Big dill: Here’s everything you need to know about Picklesburgh 2022 VIDEO: Zambelli Fireworks preparing for another Fourth of July holiday DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts