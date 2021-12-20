Two people wounded overnight in separate Fort Worth neighborhood shootings

Two people one with a wound to his head were at a local Fort Worth hospital early Monday after being involved in separate shootings, Fort Worth police said.

One victim was driven to John Peter Smith Hospital in a private vehicle while the other person walked into that hospital’s emergency room.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on motives for the shootings.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting victim at the hospital just before 1 a.m. Monday after he was driven to the location.

A 911 caller reported she was speeding to the hospital with a male friend who had been shot in the head, according to a police call log.

The victim later told Fort Worth police he had been shot in the South Hulen Street area.

Officers with the department’s gang unit were notified of the shooting.

Fort Worth police responded to a second shooting victim at John Peter Smith Hospital at about 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Hospital officials alerted police that a person had arrived seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

The victim reported he had been shot at a different location, but the person was not cooperating with Fort Worth police.