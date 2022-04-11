Two people wounded in separate weekend shootings in Hartford

Hartford police are investigating their second shooting in 24 hours.

A man in his 40s was wounded in a shooting Sunday night, police said.

Officers were sent to the area of 898 Park St., shortly after 8 p.m. and found the man, whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. He was taken to the hospital.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to Blue Hills Avenue, a neighborhood to the north, and found a woman in her 50s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The woman, who was alert, was not believed to be the intended target.

Police continue to investigate both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.