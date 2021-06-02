Two people wounded in a shooting near downtown Miami, police say

Two people were injured in a shooting near downtown Miami early Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest First Place and 17th Street, according to Miami police.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting by a ShotSpotter alert, which notifies officers to gunfire in an area. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the stomach and a woman shot in the back and shoulder.

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center and were awake and conscious, said Miami police spokesman Officer Michael Vega.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.