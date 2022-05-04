Two people wounded in shooting near a Fort Lauderdale nightclub and bar, police say

Two people were shot and wounded early Wednesday near a Fort Lauderdale nightclub and bar, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 111 SW Second Ave. around 1:59 a.m., according to Fort Lauderdale police. That’s the address of Sway Nightclub and Booze Garden.

The two people were taken to Broward Health Medial Center. Police didn’t disclose their conditions.

Investigators are working to find out what led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call police.