Two people wounded in south Fort Worth neighborhood shooting, police say

Two people were shot and wounded Sunday night in a south Fort Worth neighborhood, Fort Worth police said Monday.

A man suffered two gunshot wounds, and a woman was shot once, Fort Worth police said. The two were taken to a local hospital, but their conditions were not available.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

Officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Berry Street. One victim ran to a nearby car wash after being shot.

The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Yuma Street.

Authorities did not release any other details.