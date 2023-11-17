Two Peoria schools briefly locked down after gunshots fired in area

For the third time in eight days, schools in South Peoria had to go on lockdown after gunshots rang out near campus.

On Friday, Trewyn School and Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center went on brief lockdowns after a shooting occurred at the intersection of South Griswold Street and West Krause Avenue around 2:21 p.m., according to Peoria Public Schools.

An adult male was located by police with a gunshot wound at the scene.

Police have no suspect information.

On Tuesday, Manual High School went on lockdown after gunshots hit the school building. On Nov. 9, Manual was locked down again after a student was shot in the leg walking to school.

