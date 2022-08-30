PETOSKEY — Following an investigation that started in February, two Petoskey residents were arrested and charged this month with criminal sexual conduct involving two underage girls.

According to a press release, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office received notice on Feb. 2, 2022 from Child Protective Services that two underage females were possibly the victims of numerous cases of criminal sexual conduct (CSC), according to Sheriff Pete Wallin.

Emmet County Sheriff’s Detectives conducted numerous interviews and follow-ups concerning the alleged allegations of CSC concerning the two underage females. Sheriff’s detectives turned over their findings regarding the investigation to the Emmet County Prosecutors Office. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Emmet County Prosecutors Office issued arrest warrants for Jeremiah Matthew-Kiel Page, 37, Petoskey, and Kristina Barbara Sterly, 37, Petoskey.

Page was charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct – first degree (involving a 13-year-old child), two counts of criminal sexual conduct – first degree (involving a 14-year-old child), three counts of child abuse – first degree, and three counts of child sexually abusive activity – aggravated. Sterly was charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct – first degree (involving a 13-year-old child), two counts of criminal sexual conduct – first degree (involving a 14-year-old child), and three counts of child abuse – first degree.

Page and Sterly were arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25. They were arraigned in the 90th District Court on Monday, Aug. 29. There is no bond for Page, and Sterly’s bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. Both Page and Sterly remain lodged in the Emmet County Jail.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Two Petoskey residents arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges