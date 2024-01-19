Two pieces of art stolen during Holocaust from Jewish collector returned
In total, 10 pieces of Nazi-looted art that were stolen from Fritz Grünbaum have now been returned, the culmination of more than a quarter century of efforts by his heirs.
In total, 10 pieces of Nazi-looted art that were stolen from Fritz Grünbaum have now been returned, the culmination of more than a quarter century of efforts by his heirs.
Stop staring at a big black box when your TV is off — and start seeing art. You can save hundreds right now.
This week's edition highlights players to pick up who can see increased production over the remainder of the NBA season.
TikTokers are making parody “day in the life” videos to re-create a trending creator’s videos.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game tonight.
More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Pura d'Or haircare duo a perfect rating, and now it's just $13 per bottle.
Even though it will be just the second state to cast ballots, many experts say any realistic path for someone other than Donald Trump to win the Republican nomination has to start in the Granite State.
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency said its “Moon Sniper” spacecraft landed on the moon Friday, but an issue with its power supply has put the mission in jeopardy.
Media streamer Plex's long-delayed plans to launch a marketplace for TV and movie rentals are finally being realized after multiple false starts. The media startup originally announced its plan to expand its streaming service to include rentals just ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic, which impacted launch plans alongside other technical concerns. Then, at CES a year ago, Plex said the rentals market was due for a second-quarter launch.
LoanDepot customers say they have been unable to make mortgage payments or access their online accounts following a suspected ransomware attack on the company last week. The mortgage and loan giant said on January 8 that it was working to "restore normal business operations as quickly as possible" following a security incident that involved the "encryption of data," a common hallmark of a ransomware attack. LoanDepot's updating cyber incident page says several LoanDepot customer portals returned online as of Thursday, albeit with limited functionality.
A sizable drop in profits at many regional banks in the fourth quarter was a reminder of how challenging 2023 was. The problem is 2024 may not be much better.
No. 14 Virginia Tech and No. 15 Florida State also fell while Syracuse likely played its way into the top 25.
VF Corp., the parent company of the popular apparel brands Vans, Supreme, and The North Face, said Thursday that hackers stole the personal data of 35.5 million customers in a December cyberattack. The Denver, Colorado-based company reported the data breach to regulators in a filing on Thursday. The filing did not say specifically what kinds of personal data was taken, or if the company yet knows what was stolen.
William Sonoma's decision to hold the line on pricing could boost future profitability.
Want to try out something from the brand's popular Wundermost collection? Make it this.
Humana (HUM) stock tumbled more than 12% on Thursday after the US health insurer reported an increase in older patients seeking care, which would hurt its fourth quarter results.
There's an ever-expanding world of wellness wearables and fitness trackers targeting consumers with shiny promises of the personal value to be had if they monitor stuff like their heart rate, activity and sleep -- from smart watches, bands and rings, to smart scales, CGMs (continuous glucose monitors) and more. While such products look novel (and may have promise), there's a risk of unproven assessments misleading users about their health and/or making them anxious -- especially if people assume outputs are more meaningful than they actually are.
More than 50,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'literally transformed' — and you'll score a $15 savings.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
Internet monitoring firms say a near-total internet blackout in Gaza is reaching its seventh day, the longest outage of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict so far. Doug Madory, the director of internet analysis at Kentik, told TechCrunch in a Signal message that this is the “longest internet blackout ever and longer than all of the previous blackouts combined” in Gaza.
See how much the 2023 child tax credit is worth, how to claim it on your federal tax return, and differences in the child tax credit 2023 vs. 2022’s credit.