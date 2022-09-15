Two Piqua men in custody in connection with Shelby County catalytic converter robberies

Two men from Piqua have been arrested by Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies in connection with several reports of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles at Shelby County businesses, according to a news release.

The robberies took place in the Fort Loramie, New Port, and Houston areas in Shelby County.

An investigation revealed some video surveillance captured a 2004 Blue Chevy Trailblazer at several locations where the theft of catalytic converters took place, the sheriff’s office said.

A Home Depot sales receipt was recovered from one of the scenes and the receipt was for saw blades, which led investigators to check video at the store and identify the suspects as Gage Mixon, 28, and Brooks Smith, 26, according to the release.

A search warrant was conducted with the assistance of the Piqua Police at 625 Adams Street and law enforcement recovered multiple catalytic converters, battery operated saws, saw blades, cut mufflers, and cut pipes, consistent with the tools used to commit these thefts, according to sheriff’s office.

Also located was a 2004 Chevy Trail Blazer owned by Deryan Mixon, 26, Smith’s girlfriend, who is not considered a suspect at this time, the release said.

Smith was arrested on one count of Felony Vandalism while Mixon is also in custody on an unrelated criminal charge; both men are incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case remains under investigation and additional criminal charges are pending.

Photo by: Shelby County Sheriff's Office