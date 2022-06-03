Two Pittsburgh men in custody after burglary in Cranberry Township

Police say two men burglarized a home in Cranberry Township in the middle of the afternoon, stealing cash and jewelry. They almost got away until the victim helped police chase them down near Route 19 at a local daycare.

