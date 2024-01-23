Two Plainfield men arrested for sexual assault of a minor: What we know.

Two Plainfield men were arrested for sexual assault of a minor Monday.

In April 2023, the Plainfield Police Department received a report of sexual assault involving a child and two adult males.

Through investigation by the Plainfield Police Department's Special Investigations Unit, police believed that Zachary Mitchell, 29, and John Pettigrew, 33, both of Moosup, had an inappropriate sexual relationship with the victim multiple times between August 2022 and January 2023.

Through the course of the investigation, several search and seizure warrants were conducted, leading to the establishment of probable cause.

On Jan. 19, 2024, an arrest warrant was granted for both Mitchell and Pettigrew by the State of Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson. The warrants were granted for sexual assault in the first degree, risk of injury to a minor/sexual contact and enticing a minor by computer.

Mitchell and Pettigrew were placed under arrest based on the active warrants on Monday by Plainfield detectives.

Mitchell and Pettigrew are being held on $150,000 bonds and are scheduled to be arraigned at the State of Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Two Plainfield men arrested for sexual assault of a minor