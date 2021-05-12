Two planes collide in Colorado sky — but no one was injured, officials say. How?

Maddie Capron
·1 min read

A single-engine plane collided with a jet in the Colorado sky, officials said. The passengers walked away with no injuries.

The planes collided in midair above Cherry Creek State Park at about 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office officials said during a news briefing.

The single-engine Cirrus SR-22 plane crashed in a field, officials said, but it deployed a parachute before hitting the ground. Two people were inside, and they walked away with no injuries.

The other plane, a Metroliner jet with only the pilot inside, was able to safely land at nearby Centennial Airport with no problems, leaving everyone involved in the crash uninjured.

There was no fire or fuel spill from the crash, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and said initial reports indicated that the collision happened while the airplanes were attempting to land. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the crash, according to The Denver Channel.

“You expect a lot worse,” Deputy John Bartmann, public information officer for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, told FOX 4. “This was amazing,”

Refrigerator-sized rock crashes on climber who had to be rescued, Utah officials say

Students crafted boat of duct tape, kiddie pools – and get stuck off California shore

Rare wolverine sighting caught on video in Utah. Now, biologists can’t find it

