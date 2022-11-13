Two planes crash mid-air during Dallas air show
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday (Nov. 12) during the Wings Over Dallas air show. (Nov. 13)
Footage shows the two planes colliding at a commemorative air show near Dallas in Texas.
STORY: The incident early on Saturday afternoon involved a World War Two-era Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter that were flying at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed. Coates told a news conference counselling was being offered to families of those involved, as well as people who witnessed the crash, but would not say how many people were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash, their name, or their condition.Coates would only say the B-17 normally has a crew of four to five people, while the P-63 is manned by a single pilot. He also said the maneuvers the planes were performing were "not dynamic at all", and added, "This is not about the aircraft. It's it's just not. I can tell you, the aircraft are great aircraft. They're safe. They're very well maintained. The pilots are very well-trained."Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) launched investigations, with the latter taking the lead and providing updates, officials said.
Two historic military aircraft collided and crashed Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending black smoke billowing into the sky. Dallas Fire-Rescue told The Dallas Morning News that there were no reported injuries among people on the ground. Anthony Montoya saw the two planes collide.
Video from witnesses obtained by FOX 4 shows two planes colliding in the air during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport. (Video courtesy Valerie Dinh.)
The Federal Aviation Administration says two aircraft have collided at air show in Dallas. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft and if anyone on the ground was hurt. Emergency crews were responding to the scene at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The FAA says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Several videos posted on Twitter showed two aircraft appearing to collide in the air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.
Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative Air Force said.
CAF President Hank Coates gives an update on the plane crash that happened Saturday afternoon during the Wings Over Dallas airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport.
The group began when a few ex-pilots purchased an airplane.
According to the FAA, the crash involved a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a fighter Bell P-63 Kingcobra.
