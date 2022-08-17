Two take plea deal in gang-related killing of 3-year-old boy

Aug. 16—Almost five years after 3-year-old Major Sutton was killed in a gang-related shooting that sparked outrage throughout Bakersfield, two men charged in his death pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. They face decades of prison time, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

Tyrone Johnson, 25, and David Reagan Palms, 23, also pleaded no contest to attempted murder in the shooting of Sutton's mother and 5-year-old brother and escaping from jail, ending their yearslong journey of various court hearings before trial was scheduled to begin in September. Johnson and Palms were initially charged with murder in Sutton's November 2017 death.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel, who prosecuted the case, said Johnson faces 42 years, 8 months in prison at his sentencing. Palms faces 27 years.

"It was an important conclusion to the case," Kinzel said, while adding it was imperative both defendants be locked up for decades.

Public Defender Peter Kang, whose office represents Johnson, wrote in an email he is withholding comment until after sentencing. Palms' attorney, David Evers, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and burglary were dismissed for both defendants.

A third defendant in the case, suspected getaway driver Myeisha Dale was also charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and first-degree burglary. However, she died in custody March 2021, according to The Californian's previous reporting.

Dale's death was the result of a seizure disorder with an acute pontine hemorrhage as a contributing factor, according to Lori Meza, Kern County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The coroner ruled Dale's death was the result of natural causes.

Johnson and Palms went to an apartment in the 800 block of Pershing Street in November 2017 and began "firing indiscriminately" into a room with the three victims inside, Kinzel said. They were looking for a gang member who was not there, he added.

The mother was a documented Westside Crips gang member, while Johnson and Palms belong to the Eastside Crips, according to The Californian's previous reporting.

The Bakersfield Police Department uncovered new leads about both men during a massive enforcement operation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice that ultimately resulted in the arrests of 40 people on suspicion of various crimes, from drug charges to murder. It was called Operation Blind Mice and lasted for 10 months.

Tuesday's conclusion comes after both Palms and Johnson had escaped from the Lerdo Justice Facility in 2021. Palms was caught the same day, while Johnson eluded authorities for almost two months, but was eventually apprehended.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.