Two plead guilty to alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl in Danube, Minnesota

Feb. 13—OLIVIA

— A man

charged in the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl

has pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The woman charged in the same incident separately pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding and abetting.

Jordan Lee Jeffrey Freitag, 24, of Renville, and Kelsey Marie Jones, 22, of Willmar, each reached plea agreements prior to trial. The court also lists a Hutchinson address for Freitag.

Freitag entered a guilty plea to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after his pre-trial hearing Jan. 22 in

Renville County District Court.

He was originally charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the plea agreement, the state agreed to cap Freitag's sentence at 85 months of prison. The state will argue for the full 85 months, but Freitag's attorney retained the right to argue for a lesser sentence.

Conditions for Freitag include lifetime registration as a sex offender in Minnesota.

Jones, originally charged with two felony counts of aiding and abetting Freitag, pleaded guilty to one count on Feb. 7 — the day she was scheduled to go to trial. The other charge of aiding and abetting criminal sexual conduct in the first degree will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

According the plea petition, attorneys also agreed to a joint recommendation for a stayed prison term, but Jones will have to serve 270 days in jail. She will have to complete 30 days of jail time for each year she remains on probation and register as a sex offender.

Both Freitag and Jones will be sentenced on April 3 in Renville County District Court. Each is free on conditional release after posting bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a 13-year-old girl reported to an investigator that she was sexually assaulted in the city of

Danube

on July 24 or July 25 of 2022.

Before the alleged assault, the girl said Freitag gave her a drink that made her feel dizzy and pass out.

The girl then told investigators that she woke up naked on a bed with both Freitag and Jones by her, also naked.

According to the complaint, Freitag assaulted her more than once and forced the girl to perform oral sex. The complaint alleges Jones aided the assaults by holding the girl as she continued to say no.

Investigators learned both Freitag and Jones sent social media messages about the incident to several individuals with photographs of the girl, according to the complaint.

Freitag initially denied the acts when questioned by law enforcement, before he eventually admitted to them. His story was consistent with other details the girl reported, according to the complaint.