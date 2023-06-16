Two plead guilty in Binghamton heroin trafficking conspiracy: What we know

Two Broome County residents face lengthy prison terms after pleading guilty to federal narcotics trafficking charges.

Worth Brown, 35, and Christina Martinez, 31, both of Binghamton, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court this week to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin.

Another defendant in the case, Amy Nieves of Port Crane, previously pleaded guilty to several charges — including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a person addicted to a controlled substance.

As part of the plea, Brown and Martinez admitted to being members of a heroin trafficking conspiracy in which large amounts of heroin were transported from New York City for distribution in and around the Broome County area between 2015 and 2020.

Brown also admitted to possessing more than 200 grams of heroin and more than $78,000 in drug proceeds during the conspiracy.

Martinez admitted part of her role was taking part in trips to New York City to acquire drugs and being prepared to hide them in her clothing or on her person if the vehicle was stopped by law enforcement.

U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd scheduled sentencing for both defendants for Oct. 11.

Brown faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of term of life in prison for his conviction, along with at least five years of post-release supervision and up to $10 million in fines.

Martinez faces up to 20 years in prison, plus at least three years of post-release supervision and up to $1 million in fines.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force, which includes representatives from the Binghamton, Endicott and Johnson City police departments, and the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton residents face decades in prison in heroin conspiracy