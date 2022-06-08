Two plead guilty to concealing the death of another

Jun. 8—Two men charged in connection with the death of an Adairsville man last year have pleaded guilty to concealing the death of another, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.

Darious Daquan-Martinez Knight, who was listed as homeless at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to concealing the death of another and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Andrew Isaac Conner of Tunnel Hill pleaded guilty to concealing the death of another and possession of a firearm by a first offender felony probationer.

Superior Court Judge Scott Minter sentenced both to three years in prison followed by 12 years probation "with various conditions including that they testify truthfully if called as witnesses in the trial of Christopher Barrett," according to Poston.

Christopher Napoleon Barrett II of Dalton is charged with the murder of David Casler-Tyrrell. He has also been charged with felony theft by taking (theft of an automobile), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony probation violation.

In an August 2021 statement, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the agency began a "missing persons investigation at the request of the Adairsville Police Department. David Casler-Tyrrell was reported missing by a family member after Mr. Casler-Tyrrell did not return home from his job in Whitfield County, Georgia. The investigation revealed that Mr. Casler-Tyrrell was the victim of foul play that occurred in Whitfield County and resulted in his death."

The statement did not indicate how Casler-Tyrrell died or where his body was found, and officials have declined to say more because it is an active case.