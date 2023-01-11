Two plead guilty to distributing stolen medical products from Battle Creek VA Medical Center

An aerial view of the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford Charter Township, which spans 206 acres and consists of 30 buildings.

Two women have admitted their involvement in distributing medical products stolen from the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center to a Pennsylvania man.

Jennifer Robertson, 52, of Battle Creek, and Michelle McAllister, 56, of Jerome, pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a yearslong interstate conspiracy to transport and traffic diabetic test strips stolen from the VA Medical Center to Pennsylvania resident Steven Anderson, according to a Wednesday release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Anderson currently faces federal charges for related crimes. His case has yet to be resolved.

An inpatient room at the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford Township is pictured on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

“My office takes government theft very seriously,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in the release. “Thefts from VA medical centers deprive other veterans of needed medical care and resources. My office is dedicated to serving and protecting our nation’s veterans.”

According to their plea agreements, Robertson spent more than 20 years in procurement for theBattle Creek VA Pharmacy, where she was responsible for ordering supplies for veterans in needof medical care. In June 2017, Robertson stole 10 boxes of diabetic test strips from the pharmacy’sinventory and arranged online to meet McAllister and sell them for cash.

After completing that transaction and several similar ones, McAllister realized that Robertson’s test strips were stolen but decided to keep buying from her, according to the plea agreements. McAllister confided in Anderson that her “matra is not to ask too many questions.”

Anderson replied: “Lol.”

For more than two years, Robertson and McAllister conducted hundreds of such transactions. Throughout the scheme, Robertson admitted stealing more than 7,500 boxes of diabetic test strips, costing the Battle Creek VA Pharmacy more than $400,000.

“The theft of medical supplies intended for our nation’s veterans is a grave offense. Such schemes erode public trust, steal from the taxpayer, and divert valuable resources away from thosewho have rightfully earned them,” said Gregory Billingsley, special agent in charge of the VAOffice of Inspector General’s Central Field Office. “My office is resolved to investigate androot out anyone who would attempt to benefit from these fraudulent activities.”

The Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center Mental Health and Wellness Center

“Medical products, such as diabetic test strips, that are not in the legitimate supply chaincan present a health risk to those who buy and use these diverted products,” added Ronne Malham, acting special agent in charge, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Chicago Field Office. “FDA will continue to protect consumers by investigating and bringing to justice those who attempt to traffic in diverted medical products.”

The investigation was led by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the VA Office ofInspector General, with assistance from the United States Postal Inspection Service.

