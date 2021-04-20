Two plead guilty to false imprisonment

Apr. 20—Two people pleaded guilty to false imprisonment for a March 2019 incident for which a Dalton man is awaiting trial on several charges including rape, according to District Attorney Bert Poston.

Marlon Bradford Burk, of Chatsworth, is scheduled to be sentenced in Whitfield County Superior Court on May 18, and Amy Louise Marie Jones, of Dalton, is set to be sentenced on June 15.

According to a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office incident report, a deputy was sent to Downing Street just east of Dalton at around 2:50 p.m. on March 31, 2019, following a report of a woman being sexually assaulted. When the deputy arrived, he was "flagged down" by the caller. The woman said she'd been visiting the Dalton area and was "spending time" with a woman when the woman took her to a trailer on Richardson Drive where two men raped her.

Three other people were indicted by a grand jury for various crimes for the incident.

Richard Lawrence Forrest, of Dalton, pleaded guilty in September 2019 to aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and terroristic threats. He was sentenced by Judge Scott Minter to 30 years total with 12 in prison without parole and 18 years on probation for the aggravated sodomy guilty plea. He was sentenced to five years, to be served concurrently, for both the false imprisonment and terroristic threats guilty pleas.

The case against Richard Marvin Smith, of Dalton, was announced ready for trial at a calendar call last week. He was indicted for rape, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, theft by taking and criminal attempt to commit kidnapping.

A calendar call for Lindsey Janell Lowe, of Dalton, was continued to May 10. She was indicted for false imprisonment, terroristic threats and criminal attempt to commit kidnapping.

A calendar call is when the attorneys appear before a judge to say if a case is ready for trial.