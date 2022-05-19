Two plead guilty in North End murder

May 19—LOCKPORT — Two Falls men have pleaded guilty in a deal with Niagara County prosecutors for their roles in bold mid-day murder in the city's North End.

Felipe Rodriguez, 22, and Rodney Barnes-Staley, 21, each pleaded guilty to single counts of first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Demetrious Gray on May 30, 2021. Rodriguez and Barnes-Staley entered their pleas before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

They each face up to 20 years in prison when they are sentenced by Wojtaszek in July.

The pair were originally charged, in a grand jury indictment, with counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the slaying of Gray. They had also faced a charge of second-degree assault in the wounding of a man who was with Gray at the time of his murder.

"This was a brazen daylight killing in a busy section of Niagara Falls," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said. "The Niagara Falls Police Department deserves a great deal of credit for painstakingly assembling the evidence in this case despite minimal cooperation from witnesses."

Seaman also praised the work of Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman and Assistant District Attorney Maria Stoelting who handled the prosecution of the case.

The shooting of Gray and another man who was standing beside him took place in the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue. Police said they were called to a report of "shots fired and a man down" just before 1 p.m. on May 30, 2021.

When patrol officers arrived on the scene, they found Gray, 28, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police said a passerby and two responding patrol officers attempted CPR on Gray but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a 27-year-old Falls man, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his foot. The wound was described as non-life-threatening.

Falls Police detectives said they were hampered in their investigation by a lack of cooperation from witnesses to the incident.

Both victims were reportedly standing in front of 1667 Linwood Ave., the scene of a prior shooting on March 27, 2021. In the May 30 shooting, investigators said an unidentified car pulled into the intersection of 18th Street and Linwood Avenue, a short distance from where Gray and the other man were standing.

The car stopped in the intersection, and police said two gunmen got out of the vehicle and began firing at the victims. The gunmen then jumped back into the car and the vehicle sped away from the scene.

Detectives said they eventually determined that Barnes-Staley and Rodriguez were the gunmen.

Falls Police Crime Scene Unit detectives recovered eight spent shell casings in and near the intersection of 18th Street and Linwood Avenue.

The earlier shooting incident, at the same location, involved the host of a large party in the building at 1667 Linwood Ave. The 30-year-old Falls man was shot several times and taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of his wounds.

The building at 1667 Linwood Ave. has been described by sources as a "make-shift bar." Sources have also told the Gazette that individuals involved with the operation of that location may also have had ties to a former Highland Avenue speakeasy known as the "Red Room" or "Red House".

That violence-plagued party house was shut down after Falls city building inspectors condemned the property in September 2020, not long after a homicide at that location. The death of Clyde Coleman III remains unsolved.

Barnes-Staley was recently the target of a pair of gunmen in the 2900 block of Pine Avenue on March 24. Investigators have been looking for two suspects in connection with that attack, which also took place around mid-day.

Detectives said that Barnes-Staley told them he didn't see who shot at him and didn't know who may have wanted to harm him. He did tell police that he felt "a rush of air" go past his head when he heard the gun shots.

One the bullets crossed Pine Avenue and went through the front window of a cell phone retailer. Police said no one in the store was injured.

Witnesses said the gunfire came from two men, driving by in a black Ford Taurus.

At that time, Barnes-Staley was free from custody after posting $100,000 bail, set by Wojtaszek. Seaman said, at that time that prosecutors had asked Wojtaszek to "remand, without bail" Barnes-Staley, when he was first arraignment on the murder and weapons charges in the Gray homicide.

"We asked for a remand," Seaman said. "It was not granted."