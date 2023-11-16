Two plead guilty, one sentenced in Town of Niagara home invasion incident

Nov. 16—The first of three Falls men charged for their involvement in a botched break-in and shooting at a Town of Niagara apartment complex has been sentenced to a 4-year prison term for his guilty plea to a burglary charge.

Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek sentenced Charles Richardson, 24, to the time behind bars, and 5 years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty in August to a single count of second-degree burglary. He could have faced up to 15 years in prison.

Richardson, Cornelius Redden III and Kalique Miller were indicted by a Niagara County grand jury on counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, first- and second-degree burglary and three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the home invasion-style burglary of two units at the Royal Park Apartments in the 8500 block of Porter Road in the Town of Niagara in January. The incident led to a three-hour lockdown of the apartment complex and a nearby neighborhood.

Redden, 28, has also taken a deal from Niagara County prosecutors, pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree burglary in September. At the same time, Redden pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted second-degree assault in connection with an incident at the Niagara County jail.

He was originally charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and second-degree harassment after Niagara County Sheriff's Office corrections officers said they found him in the Niagara County jail in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. After the discovery of the drugs, Redden reportedly fought with correctional officers and punched one officer during the fight.

Redden will face up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced by Wojtaszek later this year.

As part of their plea deals, both Richardson and Redden agreed to testify against Miller, who is scheduled for trial in the spring.

Miller, 18, also faces a Niagara County grand jury indictment that charges him with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the Nov. 10, 2022 shooting of a young woman in the Falls. He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

Town of Niagara police said they responded to a burglary-in-progress call at 5:12 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Royal Park Apartments. As one of the responding officers approached the rear of the apartment building, he said he saw a male suspect climbing out of an upper apartment window.

The officer said the suspect climbed back into the apartment and fired three shots at him from a "firearm" that had been pointed out of the window. Richardson was initially identified as the suspect who fired the shots but prosecutors said DNA testing later determined that Miller was the shooter.

The Town of Niagara officer was not hit by the gunfire and said he "retreated and went back to the front of the building," where he and a police lieutenant "took cover."

Town of Niagara Police Chief Craig Guillani said the officer who had been shot at confronted three males as they came out of the front door of the apartment complex. The three were identified as Richardson, Redden and Miller. They were taken into custody.

Falls police said at the time of the Town of Niagara incident that they had been searching for Miller since his alleged involvement in a midday shooting Nov. 10, 2022 in the 2700 block of Falls Street. The first officers to arrive on that scene reported that they had found a woman inside a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her lower body.

The 21-year-old victim was treated at the scene by Falls firefighters and EMTs before being transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

Witnesses said two suspects were seen running from the rear of the house, immediately after the shooting. A Falls officer, responding to the initial shooting call, spotted a male who matched the description of one of the suspected shooters getting into a CRV and driving away from the scene.

Patrol officers chased the Honda from the scene, but found it empty and abandoned near train tracks on 21st Street. Additional officers then reported seeing the suspects entering a black van and driving away.

Falls police were joined in their pursuit of the CRV and the van by Town of Niagara Police, New York State Police, New York State Park Police, U.S. Border Patrol agents and deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. A U.S. Customs and Border Enforcement helicopter also assisted.

Police located the van behind 2159 Seneca Ave. No one was inside the vehicle, but investigators did detain a man found walking near the van. A K-9 Unit from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also brought in to help in tracking the suspects.