Two plead guilty in separate sexual offense cases against Cumberland County children

Two men pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Superior Court recently in separate sexual offenses against children.

On Thursday, Mark Taylor, 37, of the 5600 block of Netherfield Place, Fayetteville, pleaded guilty to four counts of indecent liberties with a child for offenses committed between March 31, 2022, and May 5, 2022, according to the plea arrangement. In exchange for Taylor’s guilty plea, four charges of secret peeping, five charges of possessing photographic images by a peeping violation and four charges of possessing a photo device by a peeping violation were dismissed.

On June 27, Mark Bentz, 62, of Parrish, Florida, pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent liberties with a child for offenses that happened in 1999, according to court documents. The abuse came to light when the victim, now an adult, reported the assaults to police in 2022, according to court records. In exchange for Bentz’s guilty plea, charges of a statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and felony child abuse stemming from a sexual act upon a child were dismissed, the plea agreement states.

Secret photos

Taylor was arrested on July 26, 2022, two months after a friend discovered pornographic images of children on Taylor’s phone, according to the arrest warrant.

The woman told detectives she found inappropriate photos of a 6-year-old girl in the deleted folder and nude photos of another young girl in a hidden folder on the cellphone, the arrest warrant states. One of the photos showed Taylor molesting the child, according to the warrant.

According to the arrest warrant, a search of Taylor’s phone uncovered photographs and videos of a young girl sleeping nude in a bed, some showing Taylor assaulting the girl, The photos were taken Jan. 17, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2022, in Dover, Delaware, according to the warrant.

Investigators also discovered that on at least four separate occasions, Taylor photographed a 6-year-old child clad only in her underwear as she slept in a bed at his Fayetteville apartment, the arrest warrant states.

Three charges of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor related to the Delaware photographs were dismissed on March 14, court records show.

Taylor was sentenced to a minimum of 13 months and a maximum of two years, one month in prison and must register as a sex offender for 30 years, according to an order signed by Cumberland County Superior Court Judge Gale Adams. He was given credit for 345 days served in jail awaiting trial.

Charges after two decades

Bentz was arrested on the Cumberland County charges in Pensacola, Florida, on May 17, 2022. He was brought back to North Carolina on June 14, 2022, according to the arrest report.

The charges were for the sexual abuse of a 10-year-old girl in Cumberland County from May 1, 1999, to Dec. 31, 1999, the arrest warrant states.

Following Bentz's plea, Superior Court Judge Claire Hill sentenced him to a minimum of three years, four months, and a maximum of four years in prison, according to court documents. He was given credit for 379 days served in jail awaiting trial. Upon his release from prison, he must register as a sex offender for 30 years and serve three years of supervised probation, court documents state. If he violates the terms of his probation, he will serve an additional minimum sentence of at least one year, eight months in prison, the record states.

Hill also recommended he receive sex offender treatment while in prison.

