Two plead guilty to sexual assault, homicide in Ee Lee's 2020 death in Washington Park

Nancy Lee, the older sister of Ee Lee, lights candles next to photographs of her sister at Washington Park Lagoon at 1859 N. 40th St. in Milwaukee on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, during a candlelight vigil. A crowd of about 50 wrote messages on balloons and lit candles to honor her memory.

Two teenagers pleaded guilty Thursday in the murder and sexual assault of a woman in Washington Park in September 2020.

Kevin Spencer, now 17, and Kamare Lewis, now 19, each pleaded to lesser charges of first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime and second-degree sexual assault as party to a crime. They initially were charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first degree sexual assault, and faced the possibility of life in prison.

They now face a maximum sentence of 80 years.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim, Ee Lee, was laying on a blanket in Washington Park on Sept. 16, 2020 when six individuals approached, including Spencer and Lewis. The group started harassing Lee, 36, before Lewis and Spencer began to punch, kick and beat her with sticks. Lee also was sexually assaulted.

After the assault, they noticed Lee was struggling to breathe and gurgling. The group moved her near the pond in the park to attempt to cover up the crime before leaving the scene.

A member of the group later called 911 to report Lee was located there and hurt, the complaint said. First responders found Lee unconscious and breathing. She succumbed to her injuries Sept. 19, 2020. Spencer and Lewis were charged in February 2021. An autopsy showed Lee died from blunt force trauma to the head.

A sentencing hearing for Spencer will be June 2. Lewis is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on June 16.

