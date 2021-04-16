Two plead guilty to stealing and dealing from Brunswick senior center

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·2 min read

Apr. 16—Rochelle Ellison and Nadia Gibson stole sedatives intended for patients at a Brunswick nursing home who were entrusted to their care, conspiring instead to sell the drugs on the streets for profit.

But an investigation by Brunswick police, the Glynn County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency interrupted their scheme, which originated as early as December 2019 and continued into early 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Georgia.

Ellison, 48, of Townsend pled guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick to conspiracy to possess and distribute alprazolam, said Barry L. Paschal, spokesperson for the acting Southern Dstrict U.S. Attorney David H. Estes.

Gibson, 38, of Jacksonville, Fla., pled guilty to the same charges last month, Paschall said.

Both were sentenced to probation.

The original federal indictment accused the two also of stealing and selling the narcotic painkillers hydrocodone, Lorcet hydrocodone, Oxycodone, Hydromorphone and the sedative Lorazepam, Paschal said. These counts were dismissed as part of their plea deals, Paschal said.

Ellison worked in guest services and Gibson was a licensed practical nurse at the Senior Care Center, 2611 Wildwood Drive on Southeast Georgia Health System medical campus in Brunswick, said Brunswick Police Sgt. Mike Davis.

The two women began stealing drugs from the facility's medical supplies office and selling them on the outside for profit, investigators said.

Officials at the Senior Care Center detected missing drugs during an internal audit and contacted Brunswick police in January 2020, said Davis, supervisor of the department's Drug Enforcement Unit.

Brunswick police then contacted the county sheriff's office deputy assigned to the DEA diversion unit, which investigates prescription drug trafficking, Davis said. The investigation proceeded from there, he said.

"I'm glad we stopped people who are stealing prescription pills from a senior health care facility, where they're needed, and putting them on the streets, where they are most definitely not needed," Davis said. "I mean, it's terrible that they were taking pills from people who needed them and selling them to people who didn't need them."

Indictments were handed down on the two women last May.

Federal authorities indicated that others may have been involved in the plot. However, "no other defendants are charged in this case," Paschal said Thursday.

Alprazolam is generic for Xanax, which is used primarily to treat anxiety and panic attacks. Its primary ingredient is benzodiazepine.

"All too often, the source of illegally sold drugs in the community — including dangerously addictive opioids — starts with pilferage of medicine supplies at healthcare facilities," Acting U.S. Attorney Estes said in a statement Thursday.

"We applaud the work of our law enforcement partners in tracking down and interrupting the sources of illegal drug supplies, no matter where they're found."

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla, ex-engineer settle lawsuit over Autopilot source code

    Tesla Inc has settled a lawsuit against a former employee who copied the source code of the electric vehicle (EV) maker's Autopilot technology, according to a U.S. district court filing dated April 15. Tesla filed the lawsuit in 2019, saying its employee Cao Guangzhi, who worked at Tesla for two years, copied the source code before in January 2019 joining XMotors, the U.S. unit of Chinese self-driving car startup Xpeng Inc. Terms of the settlement, which included a monetary payment made by Cao to Tesla, were not disclosed.

  • US expels Russian diplomats, imposes sanctions for hacking

    The Biden administration has announced the U.S. is expelling 10 Russian diplomats and imposing sanctions against dozens of people and companies, holding the Kremlin accountable for interference in last year's presidential election and the hacking of federal agencies. The sweeping measures announced Thursday are meant to punish Russia for actions that U.S. officials say cut to the core of American democracy and to deter future acts by imposing economic costs on Moscow, including by targeting its ability to borrow money. The sanctions are certain to exacerbate tensions with Russia, which promised a response, even as President Joe Biden said the administration could have taken even more punitive measures but chose not to in the interests of maintaining stability.

  • Google found to have 'partially' misled Australian users in location tracking case

    The Australian Federal Court has ruled that Google "partially" misled users in the country when it comes to how it collects and uses location data.

  • Jaylen Brown scores 40, Celtics beat Lakers 121-113

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Jaylen Brown scored four of his 40 points in the final minute, and the Boston Celtics blew most of a 27-point lead in the fourth quarter before holding on for their fifth straight victory, 121-113 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Brown made 13 of his first 14 shots and hit three 3-pointers while falling two points shy of his career high for the Celtics, who have won eight of 11 despite an embarrassing finish at Staples Center. Boston led 113-86 with seven minutes to play, shortly after coach Brad Stevens pulled his starters.

  • Indianapolis mass shooting: Eight dead at FedEx facility

    Many people are also injured as a gunman opens fire at a FedEx site before reportedly killing himself.

  • Beijing warns US, Japan against collusion vs China

    China said Friday it has expressed “serious concerns” to the United States and Japan over what it calls negative moves and collusion between the two countries against China. The statement from Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian came just before President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to the White House on Friday in his first face-to-face meeting with a foreign leader.

  • WHO chief says COVID-19 infection rate approaching highest of pandemic so far

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The number of new COVID-19 cases per week has nearly doubled globally over the past two months, approaching the highest rate seen so far during the pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. "Cases and deaths are continuing to increase at worrying rates," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing focused on Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the western Pacific region. He said he was very worried about the potential for a much larger epidemic in PNG, and it was vital the country received more COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

  • FedEx shooting: Eight killed in attack at facility in Indianapolis

    Suspected shooter is believed to have taken his own life

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.

  • US says Russia was given Trump campaign polling data in 2016

    It was one of the more tantalizing, yet unresolved, questions of the investigation into possible connections between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign: Why was a business associate of campaign chairman Paul Manafort given internal polling data — and what did he do with it? A Treasury Department statement Thursday offered a potentially significant clue, asserting that Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant, had shared sensitive campaign and polling information with Russian intelligence services. Kilimnik has long been alleged by U.S. officials as having ties to Russian intelligence.

  • Jake Paul reveals ahead of big weekend bout that he has brain damage but will carry on with fight

    The controversial YouTuber said in a pre-fight media event on Thursday that he had "gotten brain scans" that showed early signs of chronic trauma to his brain.

  • Texas' longest serving death row inmate has sentence tossed

    An appeals court has overturned the sentence of Texas’ longest serving death row inmate, whose attorneys say has languished in prison for more than 45 years because he's too mentally ill to be executed. Raymond Riles’ “death sentence can no longer stand” because the 70-year-old inmate’s history of mental illness was not properly considered by jurors, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday. When Riles was tried, state law did not expect jurors to consider mitigating evidence such as mental illness when deciding whether someone should be sentenced to death.

  • Top US general in Europe says there's a low-to-medium risk Russia invades Ukraine in the next few weeks

    Russia has amassed roughly 80,000 troops along Ukraine's borders, raising alarm bells across Europe and in Washington.

  • Lawyer for the police officer who shot Adam Toledo complained that people haven't asked how his client was doing

    Eric Stillman shot and killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Chicago on March 29. A bodycam video showed the boy raising his hands before he was shot.

  • This is America: No I don't eat pork, but yes I'd love a glass (or five) of wine. Not all Muslims practice Islam the same

    Here is a casual reminder this Ramadan not to stereotype Muslims (Translation: don't @ me if you see me stuffing my face.)

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • Lifting weights is the most efficient way to get a lean physique, says CrossFit competitor turned 'Wonder Woman' actor Brooke Ence

    Ence says it's a myth that weight lifting will always make women bulky, adding that strength training is great for toning and strength.

  • Shy podcaster helped police crack California cold case

    Chris Lambert would like to get back to making music but he can’t seem to stop chasing a ghost that has haunted him for nearly 25 years. A billboard on the side of the road on California's Central Coast led him on a detour three years ago from his career as a singer-songwriter and recording engineer. On Tuesday, as San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson announced arrests, he credited Lambert with helping draw worldwide attention to the case and bringing forward several key witnesses.

  • Outspoken Hong Kong billionaire Jimmy Lai sentenced to one year in prison for taking part in a pro-democracy protest

    Jimmy Lai is the founder of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper. He was found guilty of unauthorized assembly.

  • Vin Diesel believes John Cena was brought to 'F9' by the spirit of Paul Walker

    The actor said that this "Fast and Furious" premonition came to him while he was in his "Dom Shrine."