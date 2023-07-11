Two plead guilty to violent carjackings in the metro east during the summer of 2021

Two metro-east men have been sentenced to a combined 33 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of conspiracy to commit carjacking, carjacking, and use of a dangerous weapon to commit a crime of violence.

According documents filed with the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois, Jamariante N. Burgess, 21, of East St. Louis, and Armon R. Simpson, 19, of St. Louis, participated in multiple carjackings in the metro-east during the summer of 2021.

Beginning in July of that year, both Burgess and Simpson used firearms and threats to carjack a victim in the Roosevelt Homes public housing complex in East St. Louis, the complaint shows. The vehicles stolen from July 2021 to August 2021 were a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer, 2014 Cadillac ATS and a 2021 BMW 228i.

After fleeing the scene during a carjacking in August, Burgess identified an individual as someone affiliated with an opposing gang that previously shot at him. Both men fled the 2021 BMW 228i after firing at least 11 rounds at the victim that sustained gun shot wounds in his pelvis, the court records state.

Public Safety Enforcement Group and the Illinois State Police arrested Burgess and Simpson at the Roosevelt Homes. Law enforcement agents recovered three firearms and belongings of the robbery victims, according to the court records. Two of the guns were identified as a Springfield Armory XDM and 40 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Burgess’ fingerprints were found on one of the firearms.

Burgess will serve 16 years and Simpson will serve 17 years in federal prison.

The Illinois State Police Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis County Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandria Burns prosecuted the case.