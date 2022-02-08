Two plead not guilty in alleged hit-and-run crash that killed 16-year-old Angel Berumen

Feb. 8—In a perfect world, Jasmine and Emmanuel Burleson would have been planning for their 16-year-old son's birthday on Wednesday.

Instead, the parents arrived Monday to Kern County Superior Court and watched attorney Tony Lidgett enter not-guilty pleas for his clients Juan Rodelas Ortega and Osbaldo Quinteroortega in connection with the death of Angel Berumen.

Ortega is charged with a hit-and-run resulting in death or serious injury and conspiracy to commit a crime. Quinteroortega is charged with two felonies, including being an accessory.

Bail was set at $500,000 for Ortega and $200,000 for Quinteroortega. A pre-preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 18. Two other suspects were arrested in connection to the death of Berumen, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. Liliana Cidrojas, 49, and Anahy Gisselle Rodelas, 22, were not listed as being in custody as of Monday afternoon, according to KCSO records available online.

"I am praying that justice is served," said Jasmine Burleson, Angel Berumen's mother.

Ever since Berumen died in the Jan. 25 collision, his parents kept seeing bees everywhere they went. The family wore a bee-shaped brooch to court Monday.

Burleson said the family thought the bees were Angel making his presence known and letting them know he was OK.

"He had an amazing, big heart," she said. "He was always trying to do other things for other people."

The 16-year-old was going to Foothill High School when the collision occurred, his parents said. Authorities, including the Kern County District Attorney's Office, searched for almost 10 days before the suspects were apprehended Feb. 3.

Berumen dreamed of going to culinary school or becoming a video game designer, his father said. However, most of his time was spent with Future Farmers of America racing his pig, he added.

The high school junior's aspirations didn't stop there, though. His parents recently uncovered a notebook their son had filled with travel plans. Berumen also wanted to rebuild abandoned houses for homeless people.

Story continues

"It's really hard for us both ... that we're never going to be able to hear his laugh anymore," his mother said. "I never thought I'd have to live my life without him."

Jasmine Burleson also commended the community for holding them up "in ways they didn't even know they needed." They both feel blessed after a fundraiser was created to donate to the funeral for Angel.

The community is invited to a funeral service at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at Basham Funeral Care at 3312 Niles St.

Contributions can be made to help the family with funeral expenses at a Gofundme account: bit.ly/3gC1VbD

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.