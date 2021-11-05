Two Pocono teens arrested in connection with New Jersey teen's murder

Pennsylvania State Police arrested two teenagers following an investigation into the fatal shooting of Jaheem Alston, 19, of Paterson, NJ. Alston's body was found just after midnight in the woods of Middle Smithfield Township in October.

Tyrone Michael Parson, 19, of Stroudsburg, and Kellie Vanessa Nelson, 18, of East Stroudsburg, were arrested Thursday. According to PSP, Parson admitted to shooting Alston. Nelson is accused of driving Parson to and from the scene.

Troopers responded to the area near Gingerbread and Arrowhead lanes on Oct. 16 for reports of gunfire and found Alston dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Parson faces one count of criminal homicide. He was denied bail. Nelson faces three charges related to tampering with evidence, dealing drugs and harboring or concealing a suspect. She was unable to post bail, according to court records.

Both are scheduled to undergo a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17 under judge Daniel Kresge.

This story may update.

Hannah Phillips is the public safety reporter at Pocono Record. Reach her at hphillips@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Two PA teens arrested in connection with Jaheem Alston's murder