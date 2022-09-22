Two police chases and a crash kept county deputies busy Wednesday night and Thursday

AUGUSTA COUNTY — Wednesday was a busy night of stolen cars and police pursuits in Augusta County, and it ended with an off-duty deputy deploying stop sticks the next day to catch a suspect.

Authorities arrested Albert Cox, 60, of Waynesboro, who was already wanted on charges out of Staunton and Chesterfield County, according to a press release.

The first pursuit took place at about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday on East Side Highway when a deputy spotted a speeding Ford Explorer and attempted to make a stop. The driver reportedly ignored the deputy's flashing lights and siren, the release said, and continued onto the Blue Ridge Parkway and into Nelson County before heading into Rockbridge County, where the deputy broke off the pursuit.

Two hours later, during the early-morning hours of Thursday, another deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office discovered the wreckage of the Ford Explorer involved in the earlier pursuit. The vehicle, located at mile marker 216 on Interstate 81, was unoccupied. Authorities determined it had been stolen out of Chesterfield County.

Several hours later at 10 a.m. on Thursday, the sheriff's office was contacted about a vehicle stolen from a convenience store in Mint Spring. An hour later, a deputy saw the vehicle on Delphine Avenue in Waynesboro, the release said. Again, the sheriff's office said the driver allegedly ignored the deputy's flashing lights and siren.

The chase went into Augusta County, where the off-duty deputy deployed stop ticks in the area of Dooms Crossing Road and East Side Highway, flattening all four tires of the vehicle. Cox was taken into custody without incident. The release said he was treated by rescue personnel at the scene and later taken to Augusta Health in Fishersville for additional medical treatment.

The sheriff's office said Cox, who is a suspect in the stealing of both vehicles, had active felony warrants from the Staunton Police Department and the Chesterfield County Police Department. He is charged with felony eluding, grand larceny of an automobile, and driving under the influence as a result of the Augusta County incidents, according to the release.

As of Thursday afternoon, Cox was awaiting a bond hearing with a magistrate.

