Two Police Officers are injured after being hit by car in Jamaica Plain

Two Boston Police officers were injured on Sunday afternoon after they were hit by a car in Jamaica Plain.

It happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of Peter Parley Road and Walnut Avenue, police said.

Both officers were taken to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston Police said the driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene. No word on any charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

