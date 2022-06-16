Two police officers killed in motel shootout were 'El Monte homegrown'

Christian Martinez, Jonah Valdez, Melissa Hernandez, Marisa Gerber, Andrew J. Campa
·3 min read
Cpl. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana were killed as they confronted suspect Justin Flores in a motel room
El Monte Police Cpl. Michael Paredes, left, and Officer Joseph Santana were fatally shot Tuesday as they confronted a suspect at a motel. (City of El Monte)

The day after a deadly shootout at a motel left El Monte reeling, the police officers killed were identified Wednesday as two men united by the shared drive to serve the city that raised them.

Cpl. Michael Paredes, 42, and Officer Joseph Santana, 31, were killed Tuesday while responding to a reported stabbing at an El Monte motel. Both leave behind families in mourning.

“They grew up here; to us, they’re El Monte homegrown,” Mayor Jessica Ancona said. “They’re our boys.”

Paredes was a nearly 22-year veteran of the El Monte Police Department, starting as a cadet before being sworn in as a full-time officer in July 2000. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

On Facebook, his sister had changed her profile picture to his badge — No. 565 — and several people had commented with prayer-hand emojis. Many wrote that he was a hero.

"At this time my family and I would just like to grieve our loss and not speak publicly," a Paredes family member told The Times, declining to comment further.

Ancona described him as a veteran officer “who went through our El Monte schools” and who was “excited to be on the force.”

Santana worked for his hometown of El Monte as a public works employee for six years before starting his law enforcement career as a deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"This tragic loss hits close to home for us," the Sheriff's Department said on its Facebook page. "Officer Santana began his law enforcement career with our department in March 2018, and was a graduate of Academy Class 211."

He served at the West Valley Detention Center until last October.

"He was a great partner and loved by all who knew him," the Sheriff's Department wrote.

After three years with San Bernardino County, Santana returned to El Monte to join the Police Department in December, city officials said.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and two twin boys.

On Wednesday, several people commented on a photo Santana posted to Facebook a year ago of him holding a toddler.

"God rest his soul, thank you for your service sir," one read.

"Prayers to his wife, children, friends and family, and brothers/sisters in blue," said another.

Paredes and Santana "paid the ultimate sacrifice, while in performance of a noble profession, serving the community they loved," the city of El Monte said in a release.

El Monte City Councilwoman Maria Morales said on social media that she was "heartbroken."

"They went to work today to protect the people of our city and to answer the call for help," she wrote early Wednesday in a Facebook post. "Sadly, their selfless acts of service led them to a place of evil and they were taken from us in a senseless act of cowardice."

"As a city official and, more importantly, as a mother, I can only imagine the pain and suffering their families are now enduring," she wrote.

The Police Department and the El Monte Police Officers Assn. set up an official donation page to support the families of Paredes and Santana.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Killing of two El Monte police officers in shooting stuns city: 'They were good men'

    The shooting occurred near Central and Garvey avenues in El Monte, authorities said. One suspect was also killed.

  • 2 California police officers killed in ambush, authorities say

    Two police officers in Southern California were shot and killed while responding to a possible stabbing at a local motel, where they were ambushed by the suspect, who was fatally wounded himself during the shoot-out, authorities said.

  • No charges for officers in fatal South Carolina shooting

    A prosecutor in South Carolina decided Tuesday not to charge two police officers in the fatal shooting of a Black man who lunged at them with a broken piece of wood from a chair after family members warned them the victim was mentally ill. The Richland County deputies were justified to shoot Irvin Moorer Charley because he was a danger to the officers and family members who called police to their home, initially telling them Charley was armed with a knife, Solicitor Byron Gipson said in a statement. Gipson called the shooting “reasonably necessary” based on Charley's “unfortunate response” to lunge at the officers with the stick, which they thought was a sharpened stake.

  • This LGBTQ+ Affirming High School in Alabama Just Graduated Its First Class

    Editor’s note: to protect students’ and families’ privacy, we have chosen to refer to students and their families by first name only. Last Friday evening, in Birmingham, Alabama, parents, guardians and friends sat under sparkling rows of string lights, waiting in joyous anticipation for the Magic City Acceptance Academy’s inaugural graduation ceremony. Charity Jackson, Magic City’s […]

  • Up to 13 state troopers waited in Uvalde school hallway during shooting: senator

    Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) said there were as many as 13 Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers in a hallway during last month’s school shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead. Gutierrez, citing a recent interaction with DPS Director Steven McCraw, said more than a dozen troopers were…

  • Procession held for fallen El Monte Police officers

    Dozens of local law enforcement units joined the procession held for the two El Monte Police officers who were fatally shot while investigating a stabbing at a motel Tuesday. Kara Finnstrom reports on the community reaction.

  • Sean Casey: Brandon Drury could represent Cincinnati Reds at 2022 MLB All-Star Game

    Brandon Drury entered Wednesday hitting .269 with 12 homers and an OPS of .842.

  • Newsmax Claims Smartmatic Vote-Rigging Theory Wasn’t ‘Inherently Incredible’

    (Bloomberg) -- Smartmatic Corp.’s defamation suit against Newsmax Media Inc. over false reports that the voting technology company rigged the 2020 presidential election should be dismissed because there was “nothing inherently incredible” about the theory, the network told a judge.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’

  • Suge Knight Should Pay $81 Million to Family of ‘Murder Burger’ Victim, Lawyer Argues

    Jurors began deliberating the wrongful death case involving claims Knight killed Terry Carter after trying to meet Dr. Dre to discuss an alleged murder-for-hire plot

  • NJ BOE member posts 'homosexuality is a sin.' LGBTQ advocate says no 'excuse for prejudice'

    Antoinette Raucci Aumack wrote the Facebook post last week saying 'homosexuality is a sin.' A gay Belmar alum reminds her of her responsibility.

  • In Louisiana, Native Americans struggle to recover from Ida

    ALONG BAYOU POINTE-AU-CHIEN, La. (AP) — Driving through her village along the southeastern Louisiana bayou, tribal official Cherie Matherne points out remnants of house after house — including her own — wrecked nine months ago when Hurricane Ida roared through the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe community. Trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and travel campers sit next to pilings that elevated homes 14 feet (4.3 meters) off the ground to protect them from flooding. For hours, the Category 4 hurricane tore off roofs and siding, ripped out insulation and scattered treasured belongings.

  • Panama City Beach temporarily closes portion of beach overnight to deter unruly pop-up events

    To help local law enforcement protect the city and prevent unruly pop-up events, local officials have closed a portion of the beach overnight.

  • Jan. 6 committee releases video of tour by Rep. Loudermilk the day before the Capitol attack

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection released a video showing a tour of the U.S. Capitol led by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., the day before the attack. The committee says that some of the people on the tour were at the Jan. 6 rally led by then-President Donald Trump, and then marched toward the Capitol.

  • Weeks later, Jimmy Butler’s missed 3-pointer still a Heat talking point (with no second-guessing from Gabe Vincent)

    Having a history, and in particular having a championship history, also means having to endure the what-if moments. What if Dan Majerle doesn’t allow the New York Knicks’ Allen Houston to duck under and then convert the winning shot that eliminated the Heat from the 1999 playoffs? What if Jamal Mashburn didn’t pass up a better look instead of passing to Clarence Weatherspoon for the miss that ...

  • Podcast: Why L.A. has fridge-less apartments

    Most rental units in the United States come with refrigerators. Not in Southern California. We dive into the why.

  • Pope says traditionalist Catholics "gag" church reforms

    Pope Francis has complained that traditionalist Catholics, particularly in the United States, are “gagging” the church’s modernizing reforms and insisted that there was no turning back. Francis told a gathering of Jesuit editors in comments published Tuesday that he was convinced that some Catholics simply have never accepted the Second Vatican Council, the meetings of the 1960s that led to Mass being celebrated in the vernacular rather than Latin and revolutionized the church’s relations with people of other faiths, among other things. “The number of groups of ‘restorers’ – for example, in the United States there are many – is significant,” Francis told the editors, according to excerpts published by the Jesuit journal La Civilta Cattolica.

  • Former Dolphins safety receives massive payday

    He's the highest-paid safety of all time.

  • Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes threaten Midwest; sweltering heat wave hits from Michigan to northern Florida

    Scattered severe thunderstorms, as well as several tornadoes, large hail and gusty, damaging winds are expected from parts of Iowa into Wisconsin.

  • Early study from Duke researchers finds new strategy for killing leukemia cancer cells

    Researchers found a new combination of drugs that proved to be more effective than chemotherapy at killing acute myeloid leukemia cells in mice.

  • YouTube Shorts has over 1.5 billion monthly users

    YouTube has topped 1.5 billion monthly signed-in users, suggesting it's competing well against TikTok.