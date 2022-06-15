Two police officers shot dead in ‘ambush’ at California motel

Two police officers were shot and killed as they were “ambushed “ by a gunman at a motel in Southern California, officials say.

The officers were slain after responding to reports of a stabbing at the motel in El Monte, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which has launched an investigation.

“They were essentially ambushed while trying to keep a family safe,” El Monte Mayor Jessica Ancona said.

When the officers arrived at the Siesta Inn they confronted the suspect and an exchange of gunfire took place. The suspect was shot and killed and a gun was found at his side.

Both officers were rushed to LA County-USC Medical Center, where they died from their injuries.

Authorities say there does not appear to have been any stabbing.

Neither officer has yet been named, but one was a 22-year veteran, while the other officer had been on the job for less than a year.

The suspect was identified on Wednesday by his mother as Justin William Flores, according to KTLA. She reportedly said that he had a previous conviction for domestic violence but she had no idea why he attacked the police officers.

“These two officers were like family in our community with deep ties to our neighborhoods,” said Ms Ancona.

“One of our officers was raised in El Monte, went through our schools and was excited to be a part of the El Monte Police Department, where he would be able to serve and protect family and friends. The other fallen officer was a new officer, patrolling our streets, excited to be on the force.”

Both men were fathers, the mayor told reporters.

“These men were dedicated to their careers, and even more so as sons, husbands and fathers,” she added. “We stand in solidarity with them, embrace them and their families.”

El Monte’s interim police chief also paid tribute to the slain officers.

“These two men were loved. They were good men,” said Chief Ben Lowry.

“They paid the ultimate sacrifice serving their community, trying to help somebody. They do with hundreds of thousands of men and women do every day across the United States. … And these two heroes paid the ultimate sacrifice.”