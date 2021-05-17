Two police officers shot after entering home in Maryland

Two police officers shot in Maryland in ‘ongoing situation’

Two police officers were shot multiple times by a suspect after entering a home in Maryland.

A pair of deputies with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were seriously injured during the incident, the department has confirmed.

Officials say that a family member of the suspect called the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and told dispatch the person was going through mental health episodes.

CCSO’s police chief said the officers were shot after being let into the home in Waldorf, Maryland, by the family member and when they went upstairs to a room where the suspect was inside.

It is not known if the deputies returned fire and no details have been given about their condition.

“We are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf in which two officers were injured. Situation is ongoing and we will provide updates as we can,” tweeted the department.

Officials said this may be a possible barricade situation and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

