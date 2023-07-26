Two police officers stabbed in Manchester

2F87NJY

Two police officers were injured in Manchester yesterday after being stabbed while responding to a road crash.

An 18-year-old was arrested shortly after 4pm on suspicion of dangerous driving in South Manchester, police said, after a moped was involved in a collision.

While the two officers were responding to this incident, they were approached by another man who attacked them with a knife, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

The 26-year-old man, who was later arrested, may have been unconnected to the moped crash, the force said.

An air ambulance was called to the scene, and one officer required hospital treatment.

However, neither is thought to be critically injured.

Superintendent Cara Charlesworth said: “This was a serious assault on two officers who were simply doing their jobs and trying to keep members of the public safe.

“Thankfully the injuries inflicted on our officers are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing and I commend them for their bravery in bringing the incident to a swift and safe conclusion without risk to the public. One has required hospital treatment and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“I can assure you that we are treating this incident with due severity and whilst I am pleased we have a man in custody, this investigation is in its early days and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.