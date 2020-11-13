Two police officers working off duty among 6 shot at nightclub brawl in Gastonia, NC

Two Gastonia police officers working off duty were among six people shot during a brawl late Thursday at a nightclub in Gastonia, about 20 miles east of Charlotte.

All six of the wounded had non-life threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Gastonia Police Department.

Two suspects — Alonzo Lewis Hamilton and Allen Slaughter — were arrested and charged with six felony counts each of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, the release said.

The officers were identified as Gastonia Police Sgt. E. Nelson and Officer M. Lewis. Identities of the other four people were not released.

Investigators say the shooting broke out around 11 p.m. at Remedies, a bar and restaurant at 1225 Union Road in Gastonia.

The two officers were working off duty at the restaurant and club and were attempting “to deescalate an affray” when the shooting began, according to the release.

Investigators have not said what prompted the shooting to begin. A witness told the Observer’s news partner WBTV that chaos broke out in the club and people scrambled to hide from the bullets, including taking shelter in the restrooms.