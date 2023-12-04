Two popular Chicago-area food chains to open first Rockford-area location in 2024

The Rockford area will have a place to grab one of Chicago's most famous sandwiches and one of the city's most popular desserts at the same location next year.

According to a Buona Companies spokesperson, construction is on schedule at the corner of East Riverside Boulevard and Galleria Drive on a two-unit restaurant that will house Buona Beef and The Original Rainbow Cone, two popular Chicago-area chains.

Both shops are expected to open sometime in 2024, a company representative said.

Known for its Italian beef sandwich, Buona Beef was founded in 1981 in Berwyn, Illinois, by Joe and Peggy Buonavolanto. The menu also includes burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, fries, bowls, pasta, shakes and plant-based dishes.

Buono Beef currently has 26 Chicagoland locations.

A construction crew works Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at the corner East Riverside Boulevard and Galleria Drive in Loves Park, the future home of Buona Beef and The Original Rainbow Cone restaurants.

The Original Rainbow Cone was started in 1926 in Chicago by Joseph and Katherine Sapp, who turned the five-flavor cone into a Windy City staple. Today, the menu includes more than a dozen flavors, cakes, ice cream rolls, donuts, sundaes and shakes.

Now run by Joseph and Katherine Sapp's granddaughter, Lynn Sapp, The Original Rainbow Cone has nine locations in Illinois, one in Indiana and others planned in Florida and Tennessee.

Buono Companies and The Original Rainbow Cone began co-branding their operations last year.

The Loves Park location is between Starbucks and Mercyhealth Galleria Dermatology and Plastic Surgery, in front of Blaine's Farm & Fleet. An opening date has not been announced.

